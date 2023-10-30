‘Police officers shot at me’, Fubara alleges assassination attempt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, has alleged assassination attempt on him by some persons he described as “compromised police officers.”

Fubara made this revelation while addressing thousands of youths at the Government House gate on Monday. According to him, some police officers shot live bullet at him with the intention to killing him while he visited to assess the extent of damages done in the aftermath of the bombing of the State House of Assembly complex by some hoodlums.

Meanwhile, the governor has asked the 24 state lawmakers that commenced a process to impeach him to show justification for their actions. He described as null and void the attempt to impeach him by the lawmakers, adding that it is an illegal legislative action. headtopics.com

“Let it be on record; whoever masterminded the attack at the assembly is trying to divert attention. If Siminalayi Fubara is impeached, I won’t be the first, nor will I be the last. “But what is important is that any attempt that is not justified will be resisted. Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence that I have committed to warrant impeachment.

“But my happiness this morning is that the people of Rivers State, represented by everyone of you here, are with us. I can go home and sleep. Let me assure Rivers people that we will continue to defend them, protect you people, and ensure that they will enjoy the dividends of democracy.” headtopics.com

The governor commended them for standing up to protect the interests of Rivers State and said he is not scared about impeachment, but such action had to be properly explained and justified.

