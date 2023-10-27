Police nab notorious suspect ‘Alagbon’ in Anambra

Alagbon, who has been on the police wanted list for a long time, was finally arrested by personnel from the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, in his hideout following a tipoff on October 19. CP Aderemi Adeoye, Commissioner of Police in Anambra, confirmed the arrest to NAN in Awka on Friday. Adeoye said the suspect was arrested in his hideout in Nise by his men from RSS, Awkuzu, after days of intelligence.

He said he was presently in custody and would be charged to court after the investigation was concluded. Alagbon is alleged to be a ringleader of a notorious cult group that has terrorised residents of the town and neighbouring communities with attendant maiming and killing of victims. “The notorious cultist and his gang have been on the wanted list of police for a long time. “Alagbon is part of the group responsible for several cult-related killings in Awka.

