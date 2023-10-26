Police launch manhunt on gunman for killing 22 in US

According to NAN, the carnage in Lewiston, Maine, began around 7 p.m. (00:00GMT) when the first of at least three shooting attacks was reported.A manhunt involving hundreds of officers was underway late Wednesday, Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said at a news conference.A short time later, another shooting struck a nearby bar and grill.

A children’s event was happening at the bowling alley at the time of the violence, Lewiston Councilor Robert McCarthy told CNN. Maine State Police urged residents to shelter in their places following reports of an active shooter in multiple locations.“Law enforcement is currently investigating at two locations right now.The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo online of a suspect with an assault rifle wearing cargo pants and pointing a weapon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Boston was assisting the response, while local cops named a 40-year-old man as a person of interest in the mass shooting. At the late Wednesday news conference, Sauschuck stopped short of calling him a suspect or providing any details about him. headtopics.com

