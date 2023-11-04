Police intercept bus loaded with Indian hemp, arrest suspect

He said police operatives attached to the command’s C4i Intelligent Unit, intercepted a bus loaded with the banned product after receiving credible information from an informant. “The 300 parcels of Indian hemp were intercepted on Oct. 28 after operatives, working with credible information, trailed a white coloured Volkswagen bus with registration number MUS 910 YA. “Upon sighting the approaching police operatives, the driver took to his heels but was arrested after a hot chase.
“Shortly after the suspect was apprehended, operatives searched the vehicle and recovered 300 parcels whose content was suspected to be Indian hemp,” he said. Emeka said the suspect is currently being interrogated to reveal the source and destination of the illegal product. In a related development, the police boss said that police personnel, acting on information, burst a notorious gang of armed robbers responsible for many robberies in the state. “On Nov. 1 at about 4 p.m., operatives of the command neutralised a notorious armed robber after they received credible intelligence about the suspicious and clandestine movement of his gang. “The gang leader and his gang checked into a hotel located at Chokocho along Etche Road in Etche Local Government Area of the State. “Operatives of Octopus Strike Force (upon sighting the gang) immediately swung into action and engaged them in a gun duel and eventually gunned down the gang leader,” he sai
