Police in Rivers refute ‘deliberate’ teargassing of Gov Fubara

Spokesperson of the police in Rivers, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, however, denied a deliberate attack on the governor in a statement she issued in Port Harcourt. “The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations (DC Ops) deployed the operatives going by the previous case of arson on the assembly building.

“This led the police to deploy non-lethal crowd control equipment including teargas and water cannon to disperse the riotous and uncontrollable protesters. The police spokesperson added that upon realising the governor was among the crowd of persons approaching the assembly building, the DC Ops immediately ordered his men to stand down and give the governor access.

“The presence of the governor at the scene was of great surprise and shock as there was no prior communication to the police about his visit to the scene,” Iringe-Koko stressed. The police spokesperson alleged that the protesters led by one Chijioke Ihunwo forcefully gained entrance into the former speaker’s residence in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.“The youths damaged the gate of the house and while they were carrying out their nefarious activities, a distress call was put across to the police.

