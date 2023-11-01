Police in Rivers deny ‘deliberate’ teargassing of Gov. Fubara

She stated that anti-protest policemen deployed to secure the House of Assembly complex from further attacks were unaware that the governor was among the crowd approaching the facility. “The DC Ops personally supervised (the police operatives) to intercept the `hoodlums’ and to ensure the protection of lives and property within the assembly facility and its environs,’’ Iringe-Koko stated.
The police spokesperson added that upon realising the governor was among the crowd of persons approaching the assembly building, the DC Ops immediately ordered his men to stand down and give the governor access.
“It is our most essential role to protect the governor, and as such, the news being peddled in some sections of the media is a misrepresentation. In another development, Iringe-Koko confirmed the arrest of 122 suspects over, alleged invasion of the official residence of the former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Amaewhule.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕