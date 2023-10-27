Police In Abia Deny Use Of ‘Trial By Ordeal’ In Investigations

In this file photo, the crest of the Nigeria Police Force is seen on a police officer’s uniform. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV.The Abia State Police Command has denied reports of the use of “trial by ordeal” in investigations.In a statement on Thursday, the spokesperson of the command ASP Maureen Chinaka said a video accusing the police of doing such is “false”.
“The attention of the Abia State Police Command has been drawn to a video clip depicting a scene, purported to be a shrine located within a Police Station, allegedly used by the police for investigations at Eziame Divisional Police Headquarters,” she said.
"We hereby state unequivocally that the allegation is false. The objects shown in the video, which were referred to as the shrine/oracle, are actually exhibits recovered by the police after raiding criminal hideouts and dens in the bushes.
She added: “The report contained in the video is at best a product of ignorance or intentional mischief. However, it is important to note that since the items no longer hold significant evidential/ judicial value, the command will follow established procedures and dispose of the exhibits accordingly. This will prevent further misrepresentation, abuse, or mischief.
