Police Grill Driver Over False Allegations, Cyber Stalking

Oriwoh had posted a comment on an online interview Sandra granted to TMC TV, where she gave full details of how her husband, Kelvin Martins, based in Denmark, allegedly deceived her to hand over the custody of her only child to him and thereafter denied her access to the son, Owen Martin.Oriwoh at the comment section had accused Sandra of collecting huge amounts money in dollars from Martins in exchange for her child.

In a petition signed by the counsel to Sandra, Barrister Abraham Oviawe addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police sighted by newsmen he asked the police to save his client’s reputation which he said had been badly damaged by Oriwoh.

“Our client informed us that arising from the interview granted and accessible on the internet she got several calls from individuals who showed interest to assist but for the comment on the online where Kennedy Oriwoh made following statement which are lies … calculated to put our client in very bad light with the intent to damage her integrity in all ramifications. headtopics.com

“Our client pained by this development and does not want to take the law into her hands by resorting to violence since she personally knows the said Kennedy Oriwoh hence this petition to the zone. “Accordingly, we call on your office to save the reputation of our client thereby averting any conduct that will cause breach of peace,” the petition said.Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now.

Engineer Petitions IGP Over Police Role In Land DisputeAn engineer, Olufemi Fasehun, has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to order an investigation into the alleged attempt by the Egunaye Family of the Read more ⮕

Police Rescue 4 Trafficked Children, Arrest Suspected Killers Of DPOOperatives of the Rivers State Police command have rescued four children who were abducted and sold by suspected child traffickers. Read more ⮕

Police In Abia Deny Use Of ‘Trial By Ordeal’ In InvestigationsBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi polls: Police uncover plot to scuttle electionsAhead of the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states, the Inspector General of Police IGP, Kayode Egbetokun said security agencies are aware of negative mobilizations by certain elements to frustrate the conduct of the November 11 polls warning them to stay off or risk serious consequences. Read more ⮕

Treat all gunshot victims without Police report – IGP orders health workersThe acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Olukayode Egbetokun, has directed medical personnel across the country to treat gunshot victims without asking for Police report. Egbetokun issued the directive while urging health workers to sensitize Nigerians about the issue. Read more ⮕

Fear of epidemic looms in police cells as courts reject remand suspects in LagosFears of major outbreaks of epidemic loom in Police cells across Lagos State, following the stoppage of intakes of suspects from the police by the Nigerian Prisons Service, NPS. Read more ⮕