Police deny arrest of NLC president Ajaero in Imo

According to him, the NLC president who was in Owerri for the mega really in the state was involved in a scuffle at the Airport with some workers and individuals during a picketing process leading to a heated argument and an eventual attack on the NLC president while trying to picket.

He said on receiving the report, the command deployed police operatives to the scene where the officer in charge used his discretion by taking the NLC President into protective custody at the State Command Headquarters to ensure the protection of his life.

The statement reads: “The Police Command wishes to clarify some sketchy reports alleging the arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in Owerri.“It is pertinent to state that the NLC President was in Owerri as part of arrangements of the Congress to mobilize workers for a mega protest rally in the state.

“In the course of their planning, it was reported that suggestions arose for the lockdown of some essential facilities particularly the airport which led to some workers and other individuals resisting the picketing process leading to scuffles and heated arguments and an eventual attack on the person of the president by a mob.

“The commissioner of Police thereafter directed that he should be taken to the Police Medical Services, Owerri, where he would be accorded medical attention as a result of the attack. He has therefore been accorded adequate security cover to proceed on his other legitimate engagements for the day.

