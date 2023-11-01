Police declare war against kidnappers, others in Lagos

The victims are forced to part with millions of money both in local and foreign currencies to secure their release.Unfortunately, the kidnappers are now spreading their operations to other parts of the state.
Speaking on the situation, the state police spokesman, Benjamin Hyndeyin, told Vanguard that “Crime, generally, in Lagos is being fought by the Lagos State police command with all the seriousness it deserves. That is why, when we check our statistics at the end of every month, we record a decrease in crime.
“Some people might want to argue that there is an increase in a certain type of crime in recent times. We are not unaware of such reports but generally, the command does its best to study crime trends, crime pattern to ensure that crime remains low as it has always been in Lagos because we want to continue to enjoy that status as one of the safest states in the country.
“The claim that night patrol has been on a decline is actually debatable because our men are always instructed to go out day and night. People complain that they can’t enjoy their night life if they are coming back from a club; they see police at every bus stop. Others applaud us for seeing the police. “They say it gives them a sense of security. So, it’s not on the decline, but just know that whatever we do is largely dependent on the resources available.
“We are making the best and most judicious use of our resources but no plan on our part to reduce patrol at night. We promise to do more once patrol vehicles are available.
