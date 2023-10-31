Police Council confirms Egbetokun substantive IGP

Geidam further said that the IGP, who has been serving in an acting capacity for the past four months since his appointment, presented impressive records that revealed his numerous police and security developmental programmes, thereby positioning him as highly qualified. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had, on Monday, June 19, 2023, appointed Egbetokun as IGP. The new IGP replaced Usman Baba, appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari on April 6, 2021.

