Police confirm death of three-year-old Aba pupil, after fall from school building

The late Etim, according to a police statement, was a pupil of Emerald International School, located near Crystal Park road in Aba, where the incident happened. The statement, which was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the Abia Command, ASP Maureen Chinaka, said the incident was reported to the Ndiegoro divisional headquarters on October 17, 2023 by Mr Jacob Etim Udo, the father of the victim.

'On the 17th of October 2023, at approximately 2000hrs, a case was reported at the Ndiegoro divisional headquarters by Mr. Jacob Etim Udo, accompanied by two others. Mr. Udo reported the tragic incident involving his son, David Jacob Etim, a 3-year-old pupil of Emerald International School located near Crystal Park Road, Aba. 'According to Mr. Udo, his son fell from the school's storey building and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

