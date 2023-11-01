Police confirm arrest of 122 youths for attacking Rivers speaker’s residence

According to a statement from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP. Grace Iringe-Koko, the incident, led by Ihunwo, occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. and took place at the speaker’s residence situated on Forces Avenue, Old GRA, in Port Harcourt.

The statement said: “On Tuesday, 31/10/2023 at about 1130hrs, have arrested some group of youths led by Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo, who, with intent to commit a felony, went to the official residence of Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, located at Forces Avenue, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, where they forcefully gained entrance into the Speaker’s Residence and maliciously damaged the gate of the house.

“Meanwhile, the command has emplaced adequate security at the State House of Assembly Complex, including the speaker’s House and other strategic locations/infrastructure in the state to forestall any ugly incident.”

