Police Arrest Youths In Connection With Rivers Assembly Crisis

The command’s spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the arrest, explaining that the youths went to attack the speaker in his house and attempted to pull down the gate.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELSTV: Appeal Court Ruling: No Victor, No VanquishedBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Buhari Says Loss Of P&ID Case Would Have Cost Nigeria $15bnBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Tear Gas Fired As Crisis Rocks Rivers Assembly, House Leader RemovedBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: JUST IN: I Have Committed No Offence To Warrant Impeachment — FubaraBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Rivers Gov Vows To Resist ‘Impeachment’, Accuses Police Of Shooting At HimBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: BREAKING: Supreme Court Verdict Leaves Much To Be DesiredBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕