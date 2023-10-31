HEAD TOPICS

Police Arrest Youths In Connection With Rivers Assembly Crisis

channelstv1 min.

Breaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

News Source

CHANNELSTV

The command’s spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the arrest, explaining that the youths went to attack the speaker in his house and attempted to pull down the gate.

Nigeria Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELSTV: Appeal Court Ruling: No Victor, No VanquishedBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Buhari Says Loss Of P&ID Case Would Have Cost Nigeria $15bnBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Tear Gas Fired As Crisis Rocks Rivers Assembly, House Leader RemovedBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: JUST IN: I Have Committed No Offence To Warrant Impeachment — FubaraBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Rivers Gov Vows To Resist ‘Impeachment’, Accuses Police Of Shooting At HimBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: BREAKING: Supreme Court Verdict Leaves Much To Be DesiredBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕