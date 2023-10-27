Police arrest teenager who murdered mother of 8 in Gombe

During the parade, Gombe State Police Command spokesperson, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, explained that a formal complaint was received at Pantami Division from Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, the son of the deceased, who reported that his mother was murdered with a knife by an unknown person around 9:30 pm.

She ordered him to leave her room, but he refused, leading to a scuffle between them, which resulted in him strangling and killing her with a knife. He subsequently escaped through the toilet to an unknown destination, leaving behind his bloodstained shirt and knife but taking with him the spanner. Responding to questions from newsmen, the suspects claimed he was in Damori’s room to take the spanner to fix a motorcycle brought to the mechanic’s garage in front of the house.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Police Parade Killer, Kidnappers, Rapist, Others In GombeGombe State Police Command has paraded the suspected killer of a 58-year-old woman who was slaughtered by the culprit at her house in ‘Jeka da fari’ area of Read more ⮕

Gombe United chief charges players to go for victory against Plateau UnitedGombe United General Manager, Abubakar Yellow has charged his players to go for victory in their matchday five fixture against Plateau United. Yellow made the call during a visit to the Savannah Scorpions training ground on Wednesday evening. Read more ⮕

Plateau United out to end Gombe United’s unbeaten home streakPlateau United are confident of halting Gombe United's impressive home run in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, this season. Gombe United are unbeaten at the Pantami Stadium. The Peace Boys will lock horns with the Savannah Scorpions in a matchday five fixture on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Friday morningGood morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1. Justice A. O. Onovo of the Enugu State High Court, Thursday, declared the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra by the South-East Governors’ Forum as illegal, unconstitutional, null and void. Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Police Issues Fresh Warning Ahead of Supreme Court JudgementA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Police recruitment: Kaduna, Adamawa, Borno lead, as Anambra, Ebonyi, Abia Imo trailThe Police Service Commission, PSC, said yesterday that after nine days of the opening of its recruitment portal, Kaduna State led in the number of applications already received in the ongoing exercise for general duty constables into the NPF. Read more ⮕