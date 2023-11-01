Police arrest seven suspects for snatching laptops, handbags in Enugu

The command’s spokesman DSP Daniel Ndukwu disclosed the arrest to journalists in Enugu on Wednesday, November 1. According to Ndukwu, the suspects were arrested by police operatives of the command serving in the Central Police Station (CPS) in the evening hours of Friday, October 27, when they raided Holy Ghost railway axis, Christ Chemist, Old Park, and environs.He gave the identities of the notorious criminal suspects as “Okonkwo Sunday (a.k.a. “Oga Sunny”), aged 35; Nwankwoala Tochukwu (a.k.a.

He said that the suspects who were all male, specialised in attacking and dispossessing innocent and unsuspecting citizens of their belongings.Ndukwu noted: “Exhibits recovered include nine (9) female handbags, two (2) wallets, two (2) wheel spanners, one (1) iron saw, one (1) serviceable Dell laptop, one (1) Zenith Bank ATM card bearing “Joy Akiji”, one (1) NIN registration slip, and other incriminating exhibits all snatched from the unsuspecting victims.

The suspects, according to Ndukwe, had all confessed to the crime and have been arraigned in court and remanded in the Correctional Custodial Centre in the Enugu state metropolis. Meanwhile, the state police commissioner had commended and charged the operatives to maintain the tempo while enjoining the citizenry to remain supportive of the Police in their efforts to root out unrepentant criminals in the state.

