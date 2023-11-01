Police arrest seven criminal suspects in Holy Ghost axis of Enugu

In a raid, Police recovered nine female handbags, two wallets, two wheel spanners, one iron saw, one serviceable Dell laptop, one Zenith Bank ATM card bearing “Joy Akiji”, one NIN registration slip and other incriminating exhibits all snatched from victims.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Wednesday in Enugu. Ndukwe said that the arrest followed a raid conducted in the Holy Ghost axis of Enugu metropolis through the directive of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu.

The police spokesman said that the raid and arrest were carried out in the evening hours of Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. “Police operatives raided Holy Ghost railway axis, Christ Chemist, Old Park and environs, arresting seven male suspects notorious for attacking and dispossessing innocent and unsuspecting citizens of their belongings.

“The suspects included: Okonkwo Sunday, 35, (a.k.a. Oga Sunny), Nwankwoala Tochukwu, 25, (a.k.a. TC Boy); Ogbu Mmaduabuchi, 18; Miracle Chukwu, 20; Nwali Chinedu, 23; Ananchonam Chinecherem, 18, (a.k.a. Razor) and Junior Nwamini, 20, (a.k.a. Small), all of no known addresses.

“The suspects all confessed to the crime and have been arraigned in court and remanded in the Correctional Custodial Centre,” he said. Ndukwe said that the commissioner had commended and charged police operatives to maintain the tempo while enjoining residents to remain supportive of the police in their efforts to root out unrepentant criminals in Enugu State.

