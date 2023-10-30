Police arrest medical doctor with 3 children abducted from Benue

Makurdi—The Benue State Police Command yesterday said a medical doctor has been arrested in Rivers over the disappearance of three children from Benue.

The medical doctor, whose name was not given, was arrested by the police in Rivers following an alert on the missing children. A statement by the command spokesman, Sewuese Anene in Makurdi, said that the children were found in the doctor’s custody in Rumuokoro.

Anene said the Command had on September 24, received a complaint from one Mr Godwin Kpaakpa of Badagry Street, Opposite St. Peters Church Wurukum, Makurdi that two of his children were missing.She said the command commenced investigation and sent a signal nationwide, noting that the two children and one other were recovered in the hands of the doctor during an operation. headtopics.com

“On October 20, information was received from Rivers Police Command that in the course of an operation at, Rumuokoro area, they rescued three children from a medical doctor that seem to be the same children earlier reported by Benue Command.“Fortunately, the two children were identified alongside one other child, Godsgift Julius, whose parents are yet to be identified.

“Philomena and Benedict have been reunited with their family while Godsgift is yet to connect with his family. The medical doctor is being investigated by Rivers Command while efforts are being made to locate his accomplices in Benue,” she added.P&ID: War against corruption far from over —Buhari headtopics.com

Rivers medical doctor under investigation as police rescue 3 abducted Benue childrenThe Benue State Police Command has rescued three children from their abductors . DAILY POST recalls that two siblings, Philomena Kpaakpa, six years, and Benedict Kpaakpa, two years, were abducted from St . Peters Church Wurukum, Makurdi, Benue State, in September. Read more ⮕

Police arrest medical doctor with 3 children abducted from BenueThe Benue State Police Command yesterday said a medical doctor has been arrested in Rivers over the disappearance of three children from Benue. Read more ⮕

Victims of Gunshot Act 2017: Nigerian police direct immediate nationwide enforcementThe Gunshot Act 2017 mandates all medical facilities to receive and accept victims of gunshots for immediate treatment... Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Dattijo, public opinion and the rumble in Supreme Court’s jungle, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

African tales in engineering the courts, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕