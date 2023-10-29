Police arrest medical doctor with 3 children abducted from Benue

The medical doctor, whose name was not given, was arrested by the police in Rivers following an alert on the missing children.

A statement by the command spokesman, Sewuese Anene in Makurdi, said that the children were found in the doctor’s custody in Rumuokoro. Anene said the Command had on September 24, received a complaint from one Mr Godwin Kpaakpa of Badagry Street, Opposite St. Peters Church Wurukum, Makurdi that two of his children were missing.She said the command commenced investigation and sent a signal nationwide, noting that the two children and one other were recovered in the hands of the doctor during an operation.

“On October 20, information was received from Rivers Police Command that in the course of an operation at, Rumuokoro area, they rescued three children from a medical doctor that seem to be the same children earlier reported by Benue Command.“Fortunately, the two children were identified alongside one other child, Godsgift Julius, whose parents are yet to be identified. headtopics.com

“Philomena and Benedict have been reunited with their family while Godsgift is yet to connect with his family. The medical doctor is being investigated by Rivers Command while efforts are being made to locate his accomplices in Benue,” she added.Ughelli/Asaba Road project: Izeze tasks contractor on early completion

Benue Robbery: One hour of shooting, killings, madness; No police, no vigilante — WitnessA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Rivers medical doctor under investigation as police rescue 3 abducted Benue childrenThe Benue State Police Command has rescued three children from their abductors . DAILY POST recalls that two siblings, Philomena Kpaakpa, six years, and Benedict Kpaakpa, two years, were abducted from St . Peters Church Wurukum, Makurdi, Benue State, in September. Read more ⮕

Police, Army rescue four kidnap victims in Katsina StateA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Kidnappers murder former Benue LG chairman, bury him while negotiating ransom with familyKidnappers have murdered a former chairman of Katsina Ala and Ukum local government areas of Benue State, Elder Washima Erukaa. DAILY POST recalls that Erukaa, 80, was abducted from his home in Zakibiam, Ukum LGA, on September 23, 2023. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Elder Erukaa killed by abductors in BenueThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Elder Erukaa killed by abductors in Benue Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Ex-LG Chairman Elder Washima Erukaa Killed by Abductors in BenueA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕