Police arrest 14-year-old maid over murder of lecturer

Mr Abiodun alleged that during interrogation, the suspect confessed that she worked as the deceased’s housemaid for about three weeks and she was laid off for an undisclosed misdeed. “They went to the residence on Saturday at about 4p.m. with a motorcycle and she surfaced at the gate, while the lecturer opened the gate for her.

“She said the deceased phone and laptop were taken away, while they also removed the battery of the vehicle parked in the compound and fled the scene,” Mr Abiodun said. Meanwhile, the Voice of Mercy Ministry, the church where the deceased was a pastor, has expressed sadness and shock over the development.“This heinous act has left a profound impact on our congregation, and we are united in our resolve to seek justice for our dear pastor.”The church called on the security agencies involved in the case to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice.

“The loss of Pastor Dr Mrs Fumilola Adefolalu has left an indelible void within our church. Her unwavering faith, compassion and dedication to serving others will always be remembered.”

