Police arrest 14-year-old housemaid for ‘killing’ of FUT Minna lecturer

Abiodun said during the investigation, the police found out that the suspect had been sacked by the deceased for her misconduct, adding that she conspired with her classmates to kill the lecturer.“On 29/10/2023 at about 1000hrs, some friends/Church members of one Dr. Mrs. Funmilola Adefolalu, a lecturer at FUT Minna visited her residence in Gbaiko Area of Minna due to inability to get her phone,” the statement reads.

“Police operatives attached to Bosso Division visited the scene and two knives with blood stains suspected to have been used to stab her by unknown person(s) were recovered from the scene. The body was taken to IBB Hospital, Minna where she was confirmed dead.

“After she was laid off, she met her classmates called Walex and Smart, narrated her ordeal to them and conspired to attack the lecturer at her residence. “She said the deceased phone and laptop were taken away, while they also removed the battery of the vehicle parked in the compound and fled the scene.”

