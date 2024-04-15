Police Arrest 12 Most Wanted Suspects in Abuja 'One Chance' Robbery Syndicate

Operatives of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team have dismantled criminal operations of ' one chance ' armed robbery syndicates in Abuja with the arrest of 12 most wanted suspects.Operatives of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team have dismantled criminal operations of ‘ one chance ’ armed robbery syndicates in Abuja with the arrest of 12 most wanted suspects.
Speaking on the incident, Force spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said: “One chance involves criminals using commercial vehicles to trap unsuspecting passengers, robbing them of their belongings with the aid of dangerous weapons. “Recoveries made from these suspects include operational vehicles, phones, and laptops stolen from victims. Each suspect will address their specific role in this criminal network.”
“The syndicate of street hawkers engage in unwholesome contravention of the revised National Identity Policy for SIM card registration in Nigeria which requires that all SIM cards must be linked to the individual National Identity Number issued by the National Identity Management Commission . “The suspects have provided confessional statements of their involvement in the illicit sale and distribution of pre-registered SIM cards across the country.
