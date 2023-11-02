Police: Ajaero held to protect him

Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, in a statement by command spokesman Henry Okoye, said the NLC president was in Owerri for the mega rally. The statement reads: “The Police Command wishes to clarify some sketchy reports alleging the arrest of Comrade Ajaero in Owerri.

“The Commissioner of Police thereafter directed that he should be taken to the Police Medical Services, Owerri, where he would be accorded medical attention as a result of the attack. Barde urged all concerned to ensure compliance with the order to avoid jeopardising security arrangements ahead of the November 11 governorship election.Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba said those accusing the government of arresting Ajaero were perennial mischief makers always crying wolf where there is none.

Emelumba stressed that the state government had no hand in the arrest since it believes in the rule of law.

