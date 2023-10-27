Polaris Bank Partners Evolve Charity, Supports Girl-child Education

The bank said it is a critical pillar of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework, in another display of its commitment to supporting the ‘Girl-Child Education Project.’

The donated materials which include; school uniforms, school bags, pens, sandals, and various books, were presented to the students of both Opebi Junior Secondary School, Opebi, Ikeja Lagos, and Gbaja Junior Girls High School and Gbaja Senior Girls High School, at their school premises in Surulere, recently.

Speaking at the presentation of the educational materials, at Opebi Ikeja, the managing director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Adekunle Sonola, spoke of the Bank’s commitment to quality education of the girl-child. “At Polaris Bank, we are of the firm belief that every investment on education, especially on empowerment of the girl-child, leaves a lasting impact, not only on the child, but on the society. headtopics.com

Mrs. Omolara Awosan, the Principal at Opebi Junior Secondary School, expressed her delight at the good gesture saying: “I’m so excited, on top of the world. I think this is my third time since I became the principal of the school, that they have been here, giving our children school bags, uniforms, sandals, and some other writing materials. I’m so happy.

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »