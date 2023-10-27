Podcast listenership in Nigeria grew by over 200%

The Podcast Manager, Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa, Ncebakazi Manzi, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.“Thanks to rising smartphone adoption and increasingly affordable connectivity; the medium has seen significant growth across the continent.“Unsurprisingly, it is not just listenership that has grown but production too.

She said from the streets of Nigeria and Ghana, it had become a global phenomenon, with some of the world’s biggest artists collaborating with Afrobeats icons and emerging artists alike. “Take Afrobeats Intelligence, for example, founded by award-winning Nigerian music journalist, Joey Akan, the podcast is a spin-off of his newsletter of the same name.

“Terms and Conditions by Pulse dissects worthy culture-related conversations with insights and varying perspectives. “The podcast was launched in 2021 and also provides invaluable insights into the music industry from people who have been in the thick of it,” she said. headtopics.com

Ms Manzi noted that in a sign of how rapid the ascent of Afrobeats had been, Spotify recently held events in Nigeria celebrating 13 billion streams of the genre.

Read more:

PremiumTimesng »

Terrorists holding at least 200 hostages in Gaza, says U.S.The Nation Newspaper Terrorists holding at least 200 hostages in Gaza, says U.S. Read more ⮕

Lagos empowers 200 craftsmen with working gears, tools after trainingThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Achudume empowers 200 petty traders in Umubu Amai communityThe Nation Newspaper Achudume empowers 200 petty traders in Umubu Amai community Read more ⮕

Edo to tackle herder-farmer conflict with inauguration of animal identification systemNigeria has been battling herder-farmer crisis in different parts of the country. Read more ⮕

Obaseki: Nigeria will be in deeper trouble if we don’t cut wasteThe Nation Newspaper Obaseki: Nigeria will be in deeper trouble if we don’t cut waste Read more ⮕

Shettima markets Nigeria’s Agric sector to investors at Borlaug DialogueThe Nation Newspaper Shettima markets Nigeria’s Agric sector to investors at Borlaug Dialogue Read more ⮕