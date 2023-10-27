Podcast listenership in Nigeria grew by over 200%

The Podcast Manager, Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa, Ncebakazi Manzi, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.“Thanks to rising smartphone adoption and increasingly affordable connectivity; the medium has seen significant growth across the continent.“Unsurprisingly, it is not just listenership that has grown but production too.
She said from the streets of Nigeria and Ghana, it had become a global phenomenon, with some of the world’s biggest artists collaborating with Afrobeats icons and emerging artists alike. “Take Afrobeats Intelligence, for example, founded by award-winning Nigerian music journalist, Joey Akan, the podcast is a spin-off of his newsletter of the same name.
"Terms and Conditions by Pulse dissects worthy culture-related conversations with insights and varying perspectives. "The podcast was launched in 2021 and also provides invaluable insights into the music industry from people who have been in the thick of it," she said.
Ms Manzi noted that in a sign of how rapid the ascent of Afrobeats had been, Spotify recently held events in Nigeria celebrating 13 billion streams of the genre.