Players jostle for prize money, ranking points at Lagos Prime Atlantic Squash Open

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that defending champions Onaopemipo Adegoke and Rofiat Abudulazeez are ranked No. 1 in the male and female categories. Yusuf Ayomide trashed David Opiye 3-0, while Timilehin Oladapo walked over Daniel Enaifoghe. Emmanuel Itubo also walked over Ibrahim Abdulhameed, just as Monday Bright also walked over Okwomaro Sean.

“I hope I can repeat my 2022 performance again this year, but I know it is not going to be easy because everybody is playing well. “I’d like to applaud Lagos State for always putting together PSA ranking tournaments that help us increase our rankings.

The former national junior champion noted that the regular tournaments being staged across the country had helped the world ranking of players, as some of them had improved their world ratings. “We hope this can also help us ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games, which had included squash among the events listed for the games in Los Angeles, United States,” he added.

“This is what our players need to be at par with their foreign counterparts to brush up their competitive skills,” he said.Tomi Falase, LSSA’s chairman, emphasised that the tournament would help the young players showcase their talents and pick up ranking points.“We have been having tournaments back-to-back. We had the international classics, through which we brought players from about nine countries: the UK, France, Germany, and India, amongst others.

Falase applauded the management of Prime Atlantic for their support while charging other corporate bodies and private individuals to key into sponsorship of sports to promote a sane society and give youths the platform to thrive.

