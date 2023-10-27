Plateau United out to end Gombe United’s unbeaten home streak

Plateau United media officer, Yaksat Maklet said the team is poised to take their chances in the game. 'The team is motivated to go for maximum points in Gombe,' he told DAILY POST.

'We are aware of Gombe United's performance against Enyimba and Bendel Insurance. The victories at home is a product of a short winning spell that can be broken anytime. 'We're poised to take our chances as they come but our utmost target is the maximum points.'

