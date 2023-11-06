Plateau State Government Disburses Cash Palliative to Attack Victims

The Plateau State government has disbursed bank drafts of the cash palliative donated by First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to victims of attacks in Riyom Local Government Area, to 110 beneficiaries. Governor Caleb Mutfwang handed over the bank drafts and appreciated the First Lady for her gesture. He stated that the palliative would help the displaced people return to their communities and rebuild their lives.

The Deputy Governor, Mrs Josephine Piyo, urged the people of Riyom to remain peaceful and support the state government's efforts toward bringing lasting peace in the state

