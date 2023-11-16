Planes Denied Entry into Saudi Arabia Due to Irregular Visas

Several planes were denied entry into Saudi Arabia due to irregular visas. The Royal Embassy clarified that the affected passengers did not meet the entry requirements. The embassy stated that the passengers provided incorrect information to obtain a visa category that did not apply to them. It emphasized the importance of following the procedures and laws of Saudi Arabia for all visitors.

