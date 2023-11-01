Pinnick’s firm sues Davido for N2.3b over alleged contract breach

The claimant is also seeking an order directing the defendants jointly and/or severally to tender a public apology on all Davido’s social media accounts/handles and in two national dailies for four consecutive days to the claimant and attendees.
The claimant, however, entered into a performance agreement with the defendants to perform as the headline artiste at the event. The claimant said after payment was made and confirmed, Davido did a promotional video confirming his attendance.
It further averred that on September 29, a week before the event, a formal letter of reminder was sent to Davido, which contained the itinerary of the private jet chartered to convey him and his team to and from Warri.It stated that on October 6, the claimant tried unsuccessfully to reach the defendants.
It stated that in the course of the event, Pinnick was compelled to address and apologise to the disappointed attendees for Davido’s nonappearance.
