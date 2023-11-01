PIA: NUPRC assures proper implementation, domestic crude supply

Mr Gbenga Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive (CCE), NUPRC stated this during a meeting with Exploration and Production Companies on Domestic Crude Supply Obligation (DCSO) at the NUPRC headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja.

As more private refineries indicate readiness to start production soon in Nigeria, the NUPRC is taking necessary steps within the prescriptions of the PIA 2021 to ensure adequate and consistent supply of feedstock to operators.

He said effective implementation of the PIA would create an enabling environment for players in the industry to thrive and ensure the petroleum industry generated more income for the government. “We are committed to the effective implementation of the PIA in the interest of our industry and our dear nation.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Nigeria Engages German Firm On Nigeria’s $700m Solid Minerals DepositsThe federal government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a German firm on Nigeria's $700 million solid mineral deposit.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: 2 Years After PIA, Operators Say Investor Uncertainty PersistsMore than two years after the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 was passed, operators in the nation’s oil and gas industry say its impact is not yet felt, as

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday morningGood morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Nigerian govt to regulate Artificial IntelligenceThe Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said that the National Assembly was planning legislation that would regulate Artificial Intelligence (AI) to curb identity theft, among others.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕