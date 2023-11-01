Photos: OAU students storm EFCC office, Ibadan

The anti-graft agency operatives raided two off-campus hostels, arresting over 70 students in the process. The students’ Union leadership led other students to occupy the commission office in a bid to secure the release of the student.

Akinremi Abass, the Students Union President, said the students would not leave the premises of the commission if the arrested students were not released.

