PHOTOS: Gbajabiamila, Ganduje, Seyi Tinubu at S’Court

Also present is the chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure; and acting chair of the Peoples Democratic Party, Umar Damagum.Judgement Day: Supreme Court begins ruling amidst heavy security

Also present is the chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure; and acting chair of the Peoples Democratic Party, Umar Damagum.Judgement Day: Supreme Court begins ruling amidst heavy security

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Is there really anything like a ‘repentant’ thug?, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Ganduje wants constitutional roles for deputy governorsThe Nation Newspaper Ganduje wants constitutional roles for deputy governors Read more ⮕

Ganduje canvases constitutional roles for deputy governorsMr Ganduje said assigning constitutional roles would prevent unnecessary clashes between governors and their deputies. Read more ⮕

Ganduje wants constitutional roles for deputy governorsDr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called for specific constitutional roles for deputy governors in Nigeria to keep them busy. Read more ⮕

Alleged anti-party: APC group drags deputy Speaker to Tinubu, GandujeA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

NNPP Tackles Ganduje Over Kano Foreign ScholarshipsChairman of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), in Kano State, Hashimu Dungurawa has described comments attributed to the national chairman of APC, Read more ⮕