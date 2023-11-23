Photographer Bernard Kalu Captures African Social Issues

Bernard Kalu is a creative artist who tells his story through the click of his camera. His photos capture the city's pulse, documenting the people, events and the environment, shedding light on African social issues. The Super Falcons of Nigeria reached the FIFA Women's World Cup last 16 with its next match going down on Monday against England.

And the question on everyone's lips as we review the game is how will the Super Falcon come out of the game as the winner? ECOWAS chair Nigeria set a deadline for Sunday for Niger's coup leaders to cede power or face military intervention. But the Senate leader urged President Tinubu to continue diplomatic efforts as the ultimatum neared.Nigeria slaps fresh sanctions on the military junta in Niger as it says 'all options are on the table' to restore President Bazoum to power, nearly two weeks after the coup d'etat. Also in this edition: Despite an opposition boycott, voters in CAR overwhemlingly endorse a new constitution, paving the way for President Touadera to run for a third ter





Akpabio, Ben Kalu lead delegation to brief Tinubu on Inter-Parliamentary Union outcomeNigeria's independent online newspaper

Bende leaders distance Reps deputy Speaker Kalu from LP, read riot act to OnyejeochaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Neya Kalu: More women should achieve success, rise to the top on their own termsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

