Photographer Bernard Kalu Captures African Social Issues

Bernard Kalu is a creative artist who tells his story through the click of his camera. His photos capture the city's pulse, documenting the people, events and the environment, shedding light on African social issues. The Super Falcons of Nigeria reached the FIFA Women's World Cup last 16 with its next match going down on Monday against England.
And the question on everyone's lips as we review the game is how will the Super Falcon come out of the game as the winner? ECOWAS chair Nigeria set a deadline for Sunday for Niger's coup leaders to cede power or face military intervention. But the Senate leader urged President Tinubu to continue diplomatic efforts as the ultimatum neared.Nigeria slaps fresh sanctions on the military junta in Niger as it says 'all options are on the table' to restore President Bazoum to power, nearly two weeks after the coup d'etat. Also in this edition: Despite an opposition boycott, voters in CAR overwhemlingly endorse a new constitution, paving the way for President Touadera to run for a third ter
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »
Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »
Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »
IPU: Kalu Congratulates Ackson On Election, Hails Akpabio's Membership Of Executive C'ttee The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has congratulated the newly elected President of the (IPU), who's also the
Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »