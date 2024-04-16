Philippines Seizes Record 1.8 Tonnes of Crystal Methamphetamine

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos inspect seized methamphetamine drugs in Alitatag town in Batangas province on April 16, 2024. Police found the illegal drugs, estimated to be worth more than $230 million, on Monday during a search of a van in Batangas province, south of Manila. The driver was arrested.

Shabu is the local name for cheap and highly addictive crystal meth. It was not clear if it was a record value or quantity of drugs.“We did the operation carefully. That’s the right approach, for me, that should be the approach in the drug war.”Thousands of people were killed in anti-drug operations under former president Rodrigo Duterte, sparking an international investigation into alleged human rights abuses.

Philippines Crystal Methamphetamine Drug War Record Seizure President Ferdinand Marcos

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NDLEA Seizes Over 44.9 Tonnes of Illicit Drugs in Lagos, Edo and Ondo StatesOperatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have seized more than 44,948.1 kilograms of illicit drugs, about 44.9 tonnes, in Lagos, Edo and Ondo states. Eight suspects were arrested and 11 vehicles were seized from the suspected drug barons. Marijuana weighing 14,310.8625kg was destroyed in Edo, while 7,687.8kg of the substance was destroyed in Ondo. NDLEA operatives also evacuated 670kg of cannabis and arrested five suspects.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

French navy seizes 10.7 tonnes of cocaine off African coastThe French navy has seized 10.7 tonnes of cocaine with a street value of hundreds of millions of dollars from a Brazilian fishing boat

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

NDLEA seizes 4.7 tonnes of illicit drugs in Kano, arrests 319 suspectsNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

NDLEA Arrests 319 Suspects and Seizes 4.7 Tonnes of Illicit Drugs in Kano StateThe National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State has arrested 319 suspects and seized 4.7 tonnes of illicit drugs between January and March 2024. The agency also secured 33 convictions during this period.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

NDLEA arrests 319 suspects, seizes 4.7 tonnes of illicit drugs in KanoThe National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Kano State arrested no fewer than 319 suspects across the state between January and March 2024. The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, who made this known in an interview with NAN on Monday, said the agency also seized 4.7 tonnes of illicit drugs.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

NDLEA arrests 319 suspects, seizes 4.7 tonnes of illicit drugs in KanoThe National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State arrested 319 suspects and seized 4.7 tonnes of illicit drugs between January...

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »