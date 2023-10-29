Petrol tanker drivers protest in Warri over election issues

Sunday Ezeocha, Alex Unuagba and Ohvwofasa Ojevwe who spoke to newsmen on behalf of the protesters said the election should be held in Abuja and conducted with the PTD bye-laws

The protesters who carried placards with various inscriptions marched through some major streets, insisting that they would not allow interference in its body. Some of the placards read,: use PTD bye-law for our election”,” Allow us to make our choice”,” We have suffered enough”,”We say No to tyranny in PTD affairs”,” Tanker drivers are suffering” and “Stop interfering in PTD ‘s amicable affairs”.

The Warri Zonal office Chairman of NUPENG, Chief Innocent Iyere who spoke to newsmen for NUPENG said he would take their complaints to the appropriate authorities for action.

