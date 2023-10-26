Petrol Supply Stalls As Depots Operators Lament Inadequate Product

According to our source, the current petrol scarcity is inflamed by the policy which denies marketers operating less than 30 filling stations opportunity to access products from the Company.

Though the NNPC spokesman, Femi Soneye did not respond to our call or reply our enquiry on the claim, the IPMAN president denied the insinuation saying that his members are steadily receiving supplies.Meanwhile, our Correspondents’ check at depots operated by Major Oil Marketers Association, (MOMAN), showed loading was going on.

He expressed confidence that the government’s efforts to restore the stability of the harmonised FX market will assist in the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, by other oil marketing companies in addition to the state-owned oil companies.Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now. headtopics.com

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Daily Petrol Consumption Drops To 44.3m LitresThe Nigeria’s Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said that forex illiquidity has constrained Oil Marketing Companies’ Read more ⮕

Petrol, diesel prices up by 226.75%, 12.77% in one yearThe plight of Nigerians and especially those in the manufacturing sector with regards to the high cost of energy is nowhere coming to an end.This is evidenced in the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) and that of diesel going up by 226.75 per cent and 12.77 per cent respectively in the last one year. Read more ⮕

NGF recommends full deregulation of petrol, says current price unsustainableNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Newspaper Headlines: Senate approves 5G , and governors consider N380/litre for petrolNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

NBS: Plateau, Kano, Abia paid highest for petrol in April 2021Nigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

‘Petrol landing cost, forex, distribution affecting price’The Nation Newspaper ‘Petrol landing cost, forex, distribution affecting price’ Read more ⮕