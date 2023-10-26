‘Petrol landing cost, forex, distribution affecting price’

Operators in the downstream sector of the oil industry have expressed concerns that the foreign exchange (FX) challenge and difficulties within the local distribution channel are the causes of the rise in the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) orSpeaking during the panel at the Oil Trading and Logistics (OTL) Africa Week’s conference in Lagos yesterday, the Managing Director, Rainoil Logistics, Dr.

The Rainoil boss maintained that independent marketers were facing challenges in breaking even since the removal of fuel subsidies and the emergence of a new foreign exchange regime. “You find a situation where it’s unaffordable to land petrol and distribute it to the pumps. In this chain, the independents are beginning to miss out because the 45,000 litres of PMS that used to cost N7.5 million before deregulation now stands at around N25 million.Shettima: Farm centres in 774 councils to take off soon

At present, most independent marketers are struggling to be in business and making the product available to the public, resulting in occasional queues at filling stations. Earlier this month, several petroleum product depots were deserted due to a lack of supplies caused by currency volatility. Oil marketers reported that filling stations were closing down in large numbers daily, making the industry increasingly challenging to sustain. headtopics.com

On transition towards cleaner energy, Nwaulune called for increased investments in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and other cleaner fuels, as the country has adopted gas as its transitional fuel. He argued that given the substantial volume of proven gas reserves, he suggested that stakeholders should make more investments to catalyse the economy. He urged the government to address the numerous challenges facing the country, including insecurity, asset vandalism, and community unrest.

He also called on the government to eliminate all local oil transactions priced in US dollars, stating that this move would facilitate industry growth, considering the current economic indicators of the country. headtopics.com

Read more:

TheNationNews »

Newspaper Headlines: Senate approves 5G , and governors consider N380/litre for petrolNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Fed Govt unfolds forex, tax, jobs, investment policiesThe Nation Newspaper Fed Govt unfolds forex, tax, jobs, investment policies Read more ⮕

Reps invite CBN governor over removal of forex restrictions on 43 itemsThe Nation Newspaper Reps invite CBN governor over removal of forex restrictions on 43 items Read more ⮕

‘I’ve laid solid foundation for Ekiti progress‘The Nation Newspaper ‘I've laid solid foundation for Ekiti progress‘ Read more ⮕

Rema meets Rwanda’s President KagameThe Nation Newspaper Rema meets Rwanda's President Kagame Read more ⮕

Tinubu my political mentor fought for democracyThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu my political mentor fought for democracy - Seun Kuti Read more ⮕