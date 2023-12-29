Brazilian oil giant Petrobras has bought three exploration blocks in Sao Tome and Principe, marking its return to the African oil and gas market. This comes three years after the company sold off its Nigerian assets. Petrobras' exit from Nigeria in 2020 was due to financial struggles and a desire to streamline its global portfolio. However, the company has experienced a turnaround and is now focusing on international expansion.





Africa Fashion Up: Celebrating African Talent in ParisJuly 2023 saw the third edition of a fashion competition in Paris called Africa Fashion Up. It aims to give a platform to young, up-and-coming African talent. Five designers from across the continent presented their collections at the Musée du Quai Branly, as they celebrated local craftsmanship with a global appeal. The winner, Aristide Loua, is an Ivorian who lived in France before returning to his home country, where he spent two years reacclimatising before embracing fashion. FRANCE 24 went to meet him and the other designers.

African Leaders Attend Grand Opening of Luxury Brand in LagosAfrican leaders and dignitaries gathered in Lagos for the grand opening of 'The Delborough Lagos', a highly popular luxury brand. Former Nigerian presidents and the Lagos State Governor praised the owner, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, as a role model for young Nigerians and Africans. The event highlighted the importance of collaboration between the private and public sectors for development.

West African Heads of Government Set Up New Committee to Negotiate with Niger JuntaThe committee will consider easing sanctions on Niger based on the outcome of negotiations between the new committee and the Niger junta. The new committee includes the presidents of Togo, Sierra Leone and Benin and will try to get a commitment to a short democratic transition from the Niger junta (CMSP) as well as secure the release of Mr Bazoum, his family and some of his associates

African Union troops hand over base to Somali National Army in SomaliaTroops of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) hand over a forward operating base to the Somali National Army (SNA) as part of the phased drawdown and handover of security responsibilities. The request for a pause in the African troop drawdown is made due to continued terror attacks in the country. To the headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always well-written and easy to understand.

African Development Bank calls for collective action to manage resourcesThe African Development Bank (AfDB) has called on Africans to stand together and effectively manage the continent’s vast resources to create wealth and improve lives. Vice-President and Chief Economist, Kevin Urama, emphasized the need for collective action and efficient resource management. The graduation ceremony marked the completion of the African Development Executive Training Programme, which focused on enhancing accountability, transparency, and curbing corruption in public finance management.

Nigerian Female Boxer Adijat Gbadamosi Claims African TitleAdijat Gbadamosi, the first female Nigerian boxer to claim an African title, showcased her skills in a recent bout where she defeated Patience Mastara. Gbadamosi's powerful punches and feints have led her to fame from a young age on the streets of Lagos.

