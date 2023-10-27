Peter Obi to Reveal His Next Move, Announce His Political Future Following Defeat at the Supreme Court

The Labour Party (LP) has said its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will soon announce his political future after the Supreme Court dismissed his petition challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

LP Presidential Campaign Council spokesman Yunusa Tanko said this while reacting to the court’s ruling on Thursday. Tanko lamented that the Supreme Court turned a deaf ear to the party’s pleas, adding that they are resorting to the “masses’ court.”

“As far as we are concerned, we have brought out our cases beyond reasonable doubt, but the court chose to look at the other side and turn a deaf ear to our plea. And they have taken their decision,” Tanko said. headtopics.com

“As democrats, we will not do anything otherwise but rather resort to the masses’ court — the public and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. They can analyse this judgment vis-a-vis what they are facing at the moment and what’s the credibility of the leadership already enthroned.

“We’ll continue to be law-abiding and follow the dictates of democracy. Don’t forget that democracy also gives room for people to speak on issues if they feel they are being offended. So we have done our bit and we will leave this particular issue now to the masses’ court.” headtopics.com

Tanko also said the party made a plea to the court to interpret the 25% qualification of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the processes followed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) according to the Electoral Act, but the court failed to heed their plea.

Read more:

NigeriaNewsdesk »

BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses Peter Obi’s appeal against TinubuThe judgment on Peter Obi's case, coming immediately after the court's decision dismissing Atiku's appeal, brought curtain down on the legal disputes over the validity of Mr Tinubu's election. Read more ⮕

”Call President Tinubu to congratulate him” – Festus Keyamo tells Atiku, Peter ObiA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

‘Time to build Nigeria together’ – Tinubu extends hands of fellowship to Atiku, Peter ObiPresident Bola Tinubu has extended hands of fellowship to Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Labour Party, LP, following their defeat at the Supreme Court. Tinubu called on Atiku and Obi to collaborate with him in building Nigeria and moving the country forward. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court: Peter Obi you will never be president of NigeriaA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

‘Watch me dance, Peter Obi will never be President’, Reno Omokri mocks ObidientsThe Nation Newspaper 'Watch me dance, Peter Obi will never be President', Reno Omokri mocks Obidients Read more ⮕

“Peter Obi won the presidential election” – Chimamanda AdichieAward-winning novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, has insisted that Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, won the 2023 election Read more ⮕