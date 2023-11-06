Peter Obi hints at contesting for presidency in 2027

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, has hinted at contesting for the country’s number one position in 2027. He also said the judgement of the supreme court that upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu has damaged the confidence that Nigerians have in the judiciary. The former Anambra governor said Nigeria deserves dedicated and visionary leaders who will lead the country towards a brighter future.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NİGERİANEWSDESK: BREAKING: “Ours is Revolution Postponed” – Peter Obi Hints at 2027 PresidencyA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: BREAKING: Supreme Court judgment: Peter Obi hints on contesting 2027 presidential electionThe Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has hinted at contesting the 2027 presidential election. Obi made the remark while applauding the Nigerian youths for their support during the 2023 presidential election.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

THECABLENG: 'This is not the end' -- Obi hints at contesting 2027 presidential electionNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: BREAKING: Supreme Court judgment: Peter hints on contesting 2027 presidential electionThe Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has hinted at contesting the 2027 presidential election. Obi made the remark while applauding the Nigerian youths for their support during the 2023 presidential election.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: FG unveils CNG conversion centre in Kaduna, targets 1 million vehicles before 2027The Federal Government has unveiled the first Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion centre in Kaduna, saying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a target of having a million out of about 17million vehicles on Nigeria roads converted to CNG vehicles before the end of 2027.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

THECABLENG: S'court judgment: Peter Obi addresses world press conference todayNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »