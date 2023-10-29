Pestilential Sheikh Gumi on Wike

is used to incendiary comments designed to provoke religious and ethnic conflict, and he has repeatedly got away with murder as it were. It was not surprising that in August he stoked another controversy about the appointment of former Rivers State governoras Federal Capital City (FCT) minister. He had described the former governor as a hater of the North, and insinuated that his Christianity weakened his competence to manage Abuja.

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

Call Sheikh Gumi to order, Fani-Kayode tells FGThe Nation Newspaper Call Sheikh Gumi to order, Fani-Kayode tells FG Read more ⮕

Gumi vs Wike: Abuja belongs to all Nigerians — Niger APC chieftain VatsaFormer Niger State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jonathan Vatsa, has noted that the era of using ethnic and religious identity to attract sympathy or favour is over in the north. Read more ⮕

Northern Clerics, Gumi’s Attack on Tinubu, Wike: Abuja built with N-Delta resources — Leaders, activistsA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Gumi’s extremism shames decency, By Azu IshiekweneIf Gumi was looking, he would have seen, from the results of the last general elections that the city’s demographics, especially in the municipal areas, are changing. Read more ⮕

No law forbids non-muslims becoming FCT minister, Rivers elders tell GumiThe Nation Newspaper No law forbids non-muslims becoming FCT minister, Rivers elders tell Gumi Read more ⮕

Group To Gumi: FCT Ministerial Slot Not Solely For NorthernersA group, the Concerned Elites of Rivers State (CERS) has declared that the position of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was not meant for Read more ⮕