Perform or get sacked, President warns ministers

According to him, a Result Delivery Unit (RDU) has been established to periodically appraise the performance of the ministers and chief executive officers of relevant government agencies. The President assured the FEC that he would grant members a significant level of autonomy, provided that they demonstrate intellectual curiosity by asking questions about the reasons, methods and timing of the tasks assigned to them.

“I assure you, you have a free hand. You must be intellectually inquisitive to ask how, why, when, and why it must be immediate. You have the responsibility to serve the people. “Don’t be afraid to make decisions, but don’t be antagonistic to your supervisor. If they are wrong, debate it.

He said: “I accept the assets and liabilities of my predecessor. It is part of my professional background. You are in this ship, don’t wreck it. See the minister as part of a team that will navigate and take it out of troubled waters.

“Let us look forward. Let us be determined that corruption will go; progress will be achieved; better wages for our workers and living wages. Tinubu reminded participants that rebuilding Nigeria is a collective responsibility, asking the FEC to join hands with him to renew the foundation of the nation and give hope to the near-hopeless.

“I am with you and please be assured that this great country is one family in one house, geographically located, partitioned and living in different rooms, but we are one family. “Don’t see the minister as an opportunist but a partner that you must take this ship forward. Navigate it through turbulent and clear weather. But you are in this ship, you will make good of it but not wreck it.

