Pensioners plead for N25,000 palliative extension to six months

In a statement by NANP President Greg Chi-Chi and General Secretary Femi Adebayo, the pensioners pleaded to be paid the palliatives for six months as well. “We are very passionately appealing to your Excellency, in the interest of fairness and equity, to compassionately extend the period of the payment of palliative of the N25,000 per month award to us to six months, as was done for the workers in the federal public service, including the federal parastatals,” they stated.

“Sir, undoubtedly, all these bold measures have inevitably come with great pains to the generality of Nigerians at this moment through an astronomical rise in the cost of living, which has inflicted great hardship to many Nigerians, especially those of us who are now pensioners and senior citizens of this country.

“We are quite aware that these pains are temporary and that later the country and her citizens will eventually reap the benefits of the current measures, but in the meantime, the suffering and hardship persist.

“Sir, it is in this connection that we are specially commending you for having now approved some palliative measures for both the workers and the pensioners in the Federal Public Service, including the parastatals, as an interim measure, before the general salary and pension review are effected, hopefully, by early next year.

“According to what has been approved, while those currently in service will be paid N35,000.00 for six months, we, pensioners in the federal public service and parastatals, were only granted a N25,000.00 monthly pension award for only three months.

