Pensioners are to benefit from Conditional Cash Transfer

The Director, Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD, Mr Sulayman Shelleng, broke the news during an interactive engagement with stakeholders.Shelleng stated that the CCT is part of the poverty alleviation programme of the Federal Government to support vulnerable groups.

The NUP Representative, Mr Gadzama Gadzali, confirmed receipt of pensioners data and further clarified that the transfer WAS being handled by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

