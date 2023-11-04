HEAD TOPICS

Pension Funds Play Key Role in Addressing Nigeria's Infrastructure Financing Gap

thecableng2 min.

Pension funds in Nigeria have become a significant source of infrastructure funding, with N672.1 billion being channeled towards vital projects. Investments in real estate properties, infrastructure funds, sukuk bonds, green bonds, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) demonstrate the commitment to bolstering national infrastructure and supporting sustainable projects.

Under the contributory pension scheme (CPS), pension funds have emerged as a formidable force in addressing the infrastructure financing gap in Nigeria, providing essential support for the development of vital projects throughout the country. As pension funds increasingly establish themselves as a viable alternative source of infrastructure funding in Nigeria, they play a pivotal role in stimulating economic growth and addressing the nation’s urgent infrastructure requirements.

As of September 2023, pension funds have channelled N672.1 billion to finance infrastructure projects in the country. The breakdown of the amount indicated that N261.79 billion has been committed to investments in real estate properties, reflecting a strong focus on this sector to bolster national infrastructure. Also, N136.03 billion has been invested in the infrastructure funds, demonstrating a keen dedication to supporting vital infrastructure initiatives. N154.76 billion has been strategically allocated to sukuk bonds, a critical financial instrument for infrastructure development. N98.55 billion has been invested in green bonds, underlining the commitment to environmentally sustainable projects. In addition, N20.97 billion has been invested in real estate investment trusts (REITs), aligning with the overall strategy to boost infrastructure financin

Nigeria Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECABLENG: Pension Insight: How pension funds boost infrastructure financing in NigeriaNigeria's independent online newspaper
Source: thecableng | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: NAFDAC issues warning alert on highly caffeinated energy drinks sold onlinePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Abuja municipal chair begins road construction, assures residents of more democracy dividendsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: Tizeti Secures Funds To Rollout Broadband Network Across 15 StatesSolar-based internet service provider, Tizeti, has secured an undisclosed amount of funds to rollout its state-of-the-art broadband network across 15 states
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: Wike Approves Maintenance Funds For National Mosque, Christian CentreMinister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved funds for the maintenance of the National Mosque and the National Christian Centre.
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: Lawmakers To Monitor Donor Funds For Science, Tech DevelopmentThe House of Representatives said it will monitor and ensure a proper utilisation of funds from international partners and other donor agencies for the
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »