Pension Funds Play Key Role in Addressing Nigeria's Infrastructure Financing Gap

Under the contributory pension scheme (CPS), pension funds have emerged as a formidable force in addressing the infrastructure financing gap in Nigeria, providing essential support for the development of vital projects throughout the country. As pension funds increasingly establish themselves as a viable alternative source of infrastructure funding in Nigeria, they play a pivotal role in stimulating economic growth and addressing the nation’s urgent infrastructure requirements.

As of September 2023, pension funds have channelled N672.1 billion to finance infrastructure projects in the country. The breakdown of the amount indicated that N261.79 billion has been committed to investments in real estate properties, reflecting a strong focus on this sector to bolster national infrastructure. Also, N136.03 billion has been invested in the infrastructure funds, demonstrating a keen dedication to supporting vital infrastructure initiatives. N154.76 billion has been strategically allocated to sukuk bonds, a critical financial instrument for infrastructure development. N98.55 billion has been invested in green bonds, underlining the commitment to environmentally sustainable projects. In addition, N20.97 billion has been invested in real estate investment trusts (REITs), aligning with the overall strategy to boost infrastructure financin

