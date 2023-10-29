Penpay partners Quickteller onretirement savings for informal sector workers

The informal sector constitutes a significant portion of Africa’s economy, accounting for a significant number of workers. However, due to the lack of formal employment and access to financial services, many individuals in this sector often struggle to plan adequately for their retirement., stated, “We are thrilled to join forces with Interswitch to empower the informal sector workers across Nigeria.

The collaboration will allow informal sector workers to contribute to their retirement savings through PenPay at various Interswitch-enabled ATMs across Nigeria. This accessibility will empower millions of individuals who previously had limited options when it came to securing their financial future.

PenPay’s integration with Interswitch’s Quickteller platform is a game-changer for the future of financial inclusivity in Africa. The partnership will not only facilitate retirement savings for informal sector workers but will also contribute to the overall economic growth and stability of the nation. By unlocking the potential of these workers, the partnership aims to drive financial resilience and prosperity for individuals and communities across Nigeria. headtopics.com

