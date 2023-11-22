PENGASSAN satisfied with government's efforts to fix Port Harcourt refinery

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has expressed satisfaction with the federal government's efforts to fix the Port Harcourt refinery. PENGASSAN also urged the government to ensure that the refinery starts working by December. The Port Harcourt Zonal Secretary of PENGASSAN, Comrade Nnana Okeke, made these statements during a retreat in Uyo.

Okeke believes that the functioning of the refinery and other local refineries will lower fuel prices and alleviate the suffering of Nigerians. However, if the refinery fails to work by December, PENGASSAN will reconsider its strategy





