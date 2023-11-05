PDP's Augustine Akobundu declared winner of national assembly election

The appeal court declared Augustine Akobundu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the February 25 national assembly election. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Nwokocha as the winner of the election with a total of 92,116 votes. Akobundu came second with 41,477 votes. Dissatisfied with the result, Akobundu, a former minister of state for defence, filed a petition before the election petition tribunal to upturn Nwokocha’s election.
Unfazed by the ruling, Akobundu, who was a former organising secretary of the PDP, went to the appellate court.Akobundu and Osita Ngwu of Enugu west “are the two senators of the PDP extractions from the South East region at the National Assembly”. Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!‘Made-in-Nigeria official car I used for 4 years still active’ — Joe Abah hits senators on demand for foreign SUV
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »
Source: thecableng | Read more »
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more »
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »
Source: TheNationNews | Read more »
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »