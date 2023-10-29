PDP National Women Leader, Effah-Attoe is dead, PDP mourns

The party’s National Working Committee and indeed the PDP family said it is utterly devastated by her death which it said had robbed not only the party but the entire nation of one of its best and brightest.

He said, “Our hearts bleed! Our Party and Nation have lost one of our best and brightest. Prof. Effah-Attoe’s death is a huge blow not only to her family but also to the PDP, the academic community, the people of Cross River State, and indeed the Nation.

“She touched lives in many positive ways and made pivotal contributions towards the growth and development of our Nation. “Over the years, as Commissioner for Education and later Commissioner for Information and Culture in Cross River State, member of the Cross River State House of Assembly, member of Governing Board of several Cross River State and Federal Government Agencies and Programmes; a University Professor and one of the most decorated scholars in Nigeria, she distinguished herself as an amazon with extraordinary intellectual capacity for leadership and national service. headtopics.com

The party further said, “Prof Effah-Attoe’s death has left a huge vacuum in our Party but we take solace in the fact that she lived a devout Christian life, triumphed in her chosen path, and left indelible marks in the service of the Nation and humanity.

